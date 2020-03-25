COVID-19: Mbaka cancels weekly miracle service

The Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria has cancelled its weekly Wednesday miracle service in Enugu to stem the spread of coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Spiritual Director, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, in Enugu on Tuesday.

Mbaka said the action was in compliance with the social restriction order of the government.

Mbaka said: “E No Dey Again Programme will not hold tomorrow, March 25.

“This is in adherence to the Diocesan regulations and in joining the world to manage COVID-19, corona virus, pandemic.

“On that date, all worshipers are urged to stay safe and continue to pray for God’s intervention in the pandemic.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the weekly service is usually attended by worshipers from the South East, South South and North Central parts of Nigeria.