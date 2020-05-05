Senator Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South) says measures taken so far to combat the spread of coronavirus in the Oyo State by Governor Seyi Makinde are in order.

Balogun made the remark while featuring on a radio programme monitored on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Balogun was reacting to some critics who faulted Makinde’s approach in combating COVID-19.

The lawmaker said the approach was commonsensical since the kind of economy operated in the country is dependent on the informal sector.

Balogun said: “Since coronavirus is said to be novel, every measure targeted at its prevention is in order.

“All the governor is doing is to make sure the virus is prevented without subjecting people to hunger.

“We have a choice of choosing between coronavirus and hunger virus, and hunger virus kills faster than coronavirus.

“Even other countries in America and Europe are evolving measures to ease the lockdown to allow their people have access of doing their businesses.”

Balogun described those criticising Makinde’s approach as armchair critics playing politics of 2023, adding that the governor was very much committed to the welfare of citizens and development of the state.

He said residents of the state would soon get the much expected palliatives from the state government.

The lawmaker said the resumption of work directive given by the state government was in order and based on the advice of experts.

Balogun urged the governor not to be perturbed by criticism, but continue to act according to the advice of the task force monitoring the situation.

On his part, he said he had distributed several bags of rice and beans to the people of his senatorial district and other parts of the state.

The lawmaker said the effort was to cushion the economic effects of COVID 19 and in the spirit of the Ramadan.

He pledged to donate to the State Endowment fund on COVID-19.