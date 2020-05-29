Boss Mustapha, the Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, says the team will conclude its assessment on the impact of measures put in place for the easing of lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country within the next 70 hours.

Mustapha, who doubles as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, disclosed this at the PTF daily briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said when concluded, the recommendations would be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for a decision.

The PTF had on behalf of the President imposed a 8pm to 6am curfew nationwide.

This came on the heels of the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Kano States and the Federal Capital Territory by President Buhari.