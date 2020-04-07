COVID-19 Lockdown: Sen. Adeola donates N50m cash palliatives to constituents

As the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos State continues, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos West) has donated N50 million cash for distribution among his constituents as part of relief measures.

Adeola is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, the donation would be distributed across the 10 Local Government Areas and 18 Local Council Development Areas of the Senatorial District.

According to the lawmaker, the gesture was to complement the efforts of the Lagos State Government under Babajide Sanwo-Olu in ameliorating the hardship and inconveniences of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He further advised that as much as possible, Lagosians should abide by all precautionary measures by government to contain and eliminate the pandemic, especially social distancing.

The statement added: “In addition to all measures taken by the National Assembly as donation and palliative towards the fight against COVID-19, I deem it fit to go a step further in view of the huge population of the district and the many poor and vulnerable constituents.

“I urge my constituents to see the donation as my contribution to lessen the inconveniences of the lockdown with a view to return of normalcy soon.”

Adeola stated he had set up a six-member committee across each LGA and LCDA to implement the cash disbursement in the senatorial district.

The lawmaker further noted that the disbursement was targeted at the first instance on 15,000 vulnerable individuals, families and groups.

According to him, beneficiaries will be receiving sums ranging from N2,500 for individuals to N250,000 for groups, based on needs.

Adeola noted that the ugly incident of the COVID-19 and its trajectory in the country had further reinforced the call on the Federal Government to grant Lagos State a special status and funding in view of its population.

He stressed that such gesture would ultimately be in the national interest as the fight against COVID-19 had clearly shown.