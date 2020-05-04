The Bayelsa State Task Force On COVID-19 has arrested nine pastors of different denominations in the state capital, Yenagoa.

They were arrested for conducting Sunday worship activities in their various churches in violation of the Executive Order on COVID-19 signed into law by Governor Douye Diri.

Those arrested are Pastors P.B. Barima of the Methodist Church, Obogoro; Timi Aaron, Believers Love World, Akenfa; Adaba Glory, Saint Paul Healing Church (Zion); and Chris Ezene of God’s Grace Salvation Ministry at Obogoro.

Others are Pius B. James of Prophetic Grace Love Ministry, Opolo; Prophet Alfred Munemune of Halleluyah Deliverance Ministries International; and Daniel Owi of Winners Chapel, Obogoro.

Also arrested are Sardauna Oguta of All for Christ Zion Church at Akenfa 3; and Tony Justice Samugba of New Covenant Tabernacle Ministry, also of Akenfa 3.

They are currently being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Bayelsa State Police Command and would be charged to court for violating the COVID-19 order, which among other things banned all forms of worship activities in the state as part of efforts to contain the pandemic.