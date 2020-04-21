Two magistrates, Murtala Ibrahim and Halima Mohammed, have convicted nine persons that violated the lockdown order put in place by Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State, to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the State.

The convicted persons were ordered to pay fines of N2,000 or serve six months imprisonment.

Speaking at the premises of the State High Courts, Minna, the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, explained that the sitting of the mobile court was part of the implementation of the Executive Order, which Governor Bello has earlier pronounced and gazetted.

The Chairman stated that the conviction of the accused persons will serve as a deterrent to those that will defy the Executive Order, stressing that Government remains serious in implementing to the letter all the restriction measures.

The SSG revealed that the State Government had also established mobile courts across the State meant to ensure enforcement and compliance to the aforementioned directive of the Government, which he said was aimed at protecting the people of the State from the coronavirus pandemic.

He enjoined Nigerlites not to undermine the restriction order on the lockdown, which he said is for the benefit of the public.

In his remarks, lead Counsel, Suleman Wushishi, disclosed that nine persons were prosecuted and convicted following the violation of the Niger State COVID-19 Preventive, Containment and Emergency Order.

It will be recalled that Bello invoked the Niger State COVID-19 Preventive, Containment and Emergency Order 2020 for the good order, safety, security and public health of people in the State.