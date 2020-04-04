COVID-19 Lockdown: Lagos offers free treatment for maternity, emergency patients

The Lagos State Government says it will take responsibility for the medical bills of all maternity and emergency patients at all Lagos State-owned secondary healthcare facilities.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known on Saturday at Lagos House, Marina, while giving newsmen an update on the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government would treat such category of patients free of charge as part of efforts to cushion the effects of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “As additional ameliorating measure to complement the welfare packages previously announced, the Lagos State Government will, for the duration of the restriction on movement, take full responsibility for the medical bills of all patients at all Lagos State-owned secondary healthcare facilities.

”The patients to benefit are those that fall in the following category of Emergency/Casualty cases, including registration, laboratory tests, surgeries, and drugs.

“The patients that fall in the category of Maternity Cases, include normal delivery and Caesarean Sections.

“What this means is that at this time, patients with the above-listed conditions will not need to make any payments to access treatment and care at all our 27 General Hospitals across the state.”

The governor commended law-abiding residents of the state and urged them to keep being responsible Lagosians by obeying all the directives issued by the health experts.

He said these directives included practicing social distancing, shunning large gatherings, covering the mouths when coughing or sneezing, self-isolation and contacting a doctor if feeling unwell.

Sanwo-Olu reprimanded those who insisted on flouting the safety directives and guidelines.

He said: “To those who seek to take undue advantage of their fellow Lagosians at this time, and all those whose aim is to undermine the efforts of the various health authorities responsible for keeping us safe, let this strong warning go out: the strong arms of the law will catch up with you sooner than later, and you will be brought to justice swiftly and comprehensively.”

Sanwo-Olu said the government would not hesitate to prosecute anyone flouting the directives of the lockdown.

He said the authorities had already impounded over 400 commercial buses for flouting the order.