Kwara State residents on Friday defied the state government’s order on total lockdown of the state by going to major markets instead of neighbourhood markets.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, who went round the town, reports that there were no signs of total lockdown as commercial and private vehicles were on the road.

Also, major markets like Ipata, Yoruba Road, Ganmo, Oja Gbooro and Mandate, were besieged by residents as against neighbourhood markets the government encouraged to maintain social distancing.

NAN reports that the state government had declared total lockdown in the state with a window period to restock on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 2pm.

The government, however, reviewed the process to withdraw the window period and urged residents to patronise neighbourhood markets in order to maintain social distancing.

Further monitoring by NAN correspondent revealed that even shops not selling consumable items were also opened for business as usual.

Commercial drivers capitalised on the rush to hike their fares from the usual N50 to N100.

One of the buyers, Aisha Bello, told NAN she was forced to come out as the little things she bought had finished.

Bello said: “I know it is dangerous as I have come out now, but I don’t have a choice because the little things I bought before have finished and we can’t die of hunger because of the fear of an unseen virus.

“I would have bought what I need at a small market beside my house, but the things there are too expensive.”

Another respondent, Munirat Idris, said it was unfortunate people cannot stay indoor to save their lives because of the country’s economy.

Idris said the government’s policy was a good step in the right direction, but the situation of the country does not allow it.

NAN.