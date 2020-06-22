RelatedPosts No Content Available

Officials of Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State who were seen in a viral video attacking a woman have been suspended.

The suspension of the officials was contained in a statement by the Transition Chairman of the Local Government Area, Hon. Fola Salami, on Monday.

Salami said in the statement, which was e-signed: “The attention of the Office of the Transition Chairman, Ifo Local Government, Ogun State has been called to a viral video that suggests a case of assault on a lady at Ojodu Abiodun Area of the Local Government.

“It came as a rude shock to me, when I saw the video of one of our officials enforcing the lockdown order with gross inhumane attitude.

“His attitude does not portray the humane nature popularly preached by Ifo local Government.

“On this note, I am suspending all officials involved without pay, until further notice.

“Rest assured, the public should be aware that all hands are on deck on this issue and whoever is found guilty will be dealt with decisively.

“Meanwhile, as at the time of this release, the primary official involved has been arrested.”