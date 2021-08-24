COVID-19: Late Durojaiye’s family urges Nigerians to get vaccinated

The family of late Sen. Biyi Durojaiye, a second Republic Senator and former Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has urged Nigerians to get COVID-19 vaccination.

Abimbola Durojaiye, first and eldest son of the family, told the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview on Tuesday in Lagos, that getting vaccinated became necessary, following the death of their father.

Abimbola told NAN that the late Durojaiye, a prominent National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) chieftain and Acting Leader of Afenifere Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba, died on Tuesday at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos at 4.00 a. m.

According to him, Sen. Durojaiye died after a brief illness at 88 years and his body has been deposited in a mortuary somewhere in Ikeja.

He said it was inconsequential what killed the deceased but however, stressed the need for everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

“There is never a good time to die but what is important is that Baba has gone to rest and he is surely in a better place. His leaving us is very sad,” he said.

He said plans were already in place for his funeral rites and would be communicated to the public soon.

NAN reports that late Durojaiye represented Ogun East at the senate, between 1999 and 2003.

He was also a member of the Constituent Assembly from 1988 to 1989.