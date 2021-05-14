Lagos State was at the top of the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control from the Coronavirus Disease in the country on Thursday.

The data was released by the NCDC on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to the NCDC, the country did not record any fatality on Thursday from the pandemic, which spread to the country on February 27, 2021.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, recorded 36 new cases on Thursday, while Rivers State had 14 fresh infections and Akwa Ibom State, three.

The new data brings to 165,612 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, with 156,387 of those successfully treated and discharged.

The number of deaths from the pandemic remained at 2,066 as at Thursday night.