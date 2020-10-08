Seven States and the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday reported 155 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State topped the list of states with new infections.

It was followed by Rivers State with 31 new infections, Kaduna State recorded 12 and Osun State 10.

The FCT had seven new infections, while Oyo, Ogun and Kwara States had six, three and two new cases.

As at Wednesday night, the country had so far recorded 59,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 51,403 successfully treated and discharged, with 1,113 deaths.