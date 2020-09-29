Lagos State, the epicentre of the Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria, topped the chart as Nigeria recorded 136 new cases.

This was part of the details released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Monday night.

According to the NCDC, 12 States and the Federal Capital Territory accounted for the 136 fresh infections.

They are Lagos-71, Rivers-23, Plateau-12, Adamawa-6, Oyo-6, Kaduna-5, and Abia-3.

Others are FCT-3, Katsina-2, Kwara-2, Bauchi-1, Borno-1 and Edo-1.

In all, Nigeria till date has recorded 58,460 confirmed cases, with 49,895 discharged and 1,111 deaths.