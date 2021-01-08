Nigeria’s new infections from the Coronavirus Disease remained high on Friday with 1,544 new cases.

The figures for Friday were released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

There were 12 deaths in 24 hours also.

The epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded the highest number of cases: 739.

It was followed by Plateau State with 168 cases and the Federal Capital Territory, 153.

Other states with infections on Friday included Oyo-91, Nasarawa-90, Rivers-80, Kaduna-35, Edo-33, Kano-29, Ogun-21, Delta-19, Sokoto-16, Akwa Ibom-11, Ebonyi-11, Enugu-10 and Osun-10.

Others were Niger-9, Bauchi-8, Kebbi-8, Katsina-2 and Taraba-1.

In all as at end of the day on Friday, the country has had 97,478 confirmed cases, 78,552 successfully treated and discharged and 1,342 deaths.