Lagos State remained atop the chart released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria on Tuesday.

The figures were released on the Twitter handle of the lead agency in the battle against the virus.

According to the NCDC, while Lagos State had 74 new cases, Plateau and Rivers State recorded 25 each, Gombe State and the Federal Capital Territory, 19 each.

Other states with new infections on Tuesday were Osun-10, Kaduna-5, Borno-3, Ogun-2, Katsina-2, Nasarawa-1, Bayelsa-1 and Edo-1.

In all as at Tuesday night, Nigeria had 58,647 confirmed cases and 49,937 discharged.

The number of deaths remained 1,111, with no new fatality recorded on Tuesday.