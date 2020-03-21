COVID-19: Lagos to conduct clinical trial on effectiveness of Chloroquine

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state government will conduct clinical trial on the effectiveness of Chloroquine in the prevention or management of COVID-19 infection.

Abayomi made this known on Friday in Lagos on the COVID-19 update.

He said the clinical trial would be initiated against the fast spreading news that Chloroquine could be effective in preventing and managing COVID-19.

The commissioner, however, said the use of Chloroquine has not yet been ascertained as an effective treatment of Coronavirus disease.

He added that the state was still observing the global research space to clearly define the efficiency of the drug in the control of the diseases.

He said: “We do not have any hard evidence that Chloroquine is effective in preventing or managing COVID-19.

“We are watching the global research space to clearly define its efficiency in COVID-19.”

According to Abayomi, Chloroquine has significant side effects and should not be used without medical supervision, adding that it may cause more harm than good.

He added that the public should await his directives for the use of Chloroquine, thus advising against using it without medical supervision.

Abayomi urged the public not to panic, but abide strictly to instructions of the government, assuring that the state government was committed to containing the spread of the virus.

He appealed to citizens not to exploit the present situation of COVID-19 to hike or hoard domestic consumables toward enriching themselves.

Abayomi urged the citizens to continue to collaborate with the state government in the quest to make Lagos a disease free society.