The epicentre of the Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria, Lagos State, for the second day running took the second spot in the list of states with new infections, coming second behind the Federal Capital Territory.

This was contained in the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Monday.

The Federal Capital Territory recorded 102 cases to top the list, while Lagos State had 100 new infections.

Other states with new infections are Plateau (52), Kwara (50), Abia (47), Kaduna (35), Benue (34), Oyo (26), Ebonyi (24), Kano (16), Niger (15), Anambra (14), Gombe (12), Edo (11), Rivers (6), Nasarawa (5), Delta (5), Borno (3), Enugu (2), Bauchi (2) and Kebbi (1).

In all, the country has recorded 37,225 confirmed cases, with 801 deaths and 15,333 successfully treated and discharged.