The epicentre of the Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria, Lagos State, on Saturday accounted for more than half of the new cases in the country.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday on its Twitter handle.

The new infections in the country on Saturday were from 23 States, while only one State recorded new death from the virus.

In all, Nigeria had a total of 1,883 new cases on Saturday and one death.

Lagos State topped the new infections data with 1,040, while the Federal Capital Territory had 298.

Other states with new infections were Anambra-86, Rivers-54, Taraba-45, Ogun-42, Oyo-40, Akwa Ibom-38, Sokoto-30, Ebonyi-30, Imo-28, Kaduna-28 and Osun-27.

Others were Kano-21, Benue-19, Edo-17, Gombe-15, Ekiti-9, Delta-8, Jigawa-3, Kwara-2, Bayelsa-2 and Plateau-1.