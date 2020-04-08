COVID-19: Lagos speaks on ‘looting’ of its food warehouse

The Lagos State Government has asserted that none of its warehouses was vandalised and looted contrary to an online video report.

The video report alleged that the State Government’s store at Abule Egba storing the ongoing COVID-19 Emergency Food Response stimulus package was vandalised.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Agriculture explained that the allegation is totally false, adding that in the first place the State Government does not have any store house in Abule Egba.

The Statement therefore urged members of the public to disregard both the video and allegation completely.