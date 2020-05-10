The Lagos State Government has shut an hotel and a night club in Badagry area of the state for contravening new guidelines issued by the government to operators of hotels, clubs and other entertainment outfits in the state.

The shutting of the night club and hotel was confirmed by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Bonu, on Sunday.

Bonu, in a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the government, gave the names of the affected facilities as Maggi Hotel and Tambari Theatre Art, a night club.

He tweeted: “It was also discovered that there is a high level of immorality going on in these places.

“The Night Club has become home for strippers, drug barons, and all sorts of mischief.”

The Special Adviser expressed displeasure with the unlawful practices by the management of the two facilities, stressing that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture were not followed in spite of several advocacies by the state government.

Bonu added that legal action will be instituted against the owners of the hotel and night club to ensure appropriate sanctions are meted out.

He pleaded with residents to provide useful information that would assist in discovering other hotels and clubhouses still operating in different parts of Lagos despite restrictions by the state government.