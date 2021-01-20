Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,301 new cases of COVID-19, with the epicentre of the virus, Lagos State, remaining at the top of the chart.

The latest figures was released late on Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State reported 551 new infections, while the Federal Capital Territory had 209 and Oyo State 83.

Plateau, Kaduna, Enugu and Rivers States had 65, 64, 61 and 44 fresh cases.

Other States with infections on Tuesday were Ondo-39, Benue-37, Akwa Ibom-31, Kano-19, Delta-18, Gombe-18, Ogun-16, Edo-15, Kebbi-10, Ebonyi-9, Jigawa-4, Osun-3, Zamfara-3, Borno-1 and Nasarawa-1.

Fifteen deaths were recorded on Tuesday from the virus nationwide.