Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 226 new cases of Coronavirus Disease, with Lagos State accounting for more than half of the figure.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Lagos accounted for 131 of the 226 new infections on Tuesday, while Ogun, Plateau and Edo States had 25, 15 and 11 cases.

Kaduna and Oyo States had seven and six cases, with Adamawa State and the Federal Capital Territory recording five each.

Jigawa, Ebonyi and Borno States recorded four new infections each, with Nasarawa State having three.

Bauch and Gombe States recorded two new cases each, while Enugu and Bayelsa States had one each.

In all as at Tuesday night, Nigeria had recorded a total of 6,401 cases of COVID-19 since it was first reported in the country, with 192 deaths and 1,734 discharges.