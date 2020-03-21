COVID-19: Lagos reduces number of people for social gathering

The Lagos State Government has reduced the number of people who qualify for social gathering as Coronavirus cases in the country rose by 10 on Saturday.

The State Government made its position known on Saturday as the Federal Government announced 10 fresh new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number in Nigeria to 22.

Two of these cases, including the index Italian, have been discharged.

As at Friday, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had put the number of persons for social gathering at 50, prompting many religious bodies, especially churches and mosques, to cancel physical gathering of members for prayers.

However, with the announcement of more coronavirus cases, with seven of them discovered in Lagos, the State Government has limited the number of people for social gathering at a maximum of 20.

A terse statement on the social media handles of the Government said: “The Lagos State Government has banned all religious or social gathering of over 20 people within the State.

“It is important we all adhere to this directive.”

Despite this development, however, several parties, especially weddings, took place in Lagos on Saturday.