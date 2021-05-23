Lagos State topped the list of States with new Coronavirus Disease infections in the country on Saturday, but the figure recorded was the least for it in the last six days.

So also did the country, which recorded a total of 35 new infections on Saturday, not witness any death, stretching its no fatality case to six days.

The country last recorded fatality from the pandemic, which spread to the country on February 27, 2020, on May 17, 2021.

According to the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control late on Saturday, Lagos State topped the list of states with new infections when it recorded fresh nine cases.

In the five days before that, the state had recorded 32, 21, 19, 18, 30 cases reps actively.

Following Lagos State on Saturday on the data released by the NCDC was Kano State with eight cases.

Other states with new cases were Yobe-7, Rivers-4, Akwa Ibom-3, FCT-2 and Katsina-1.

With the latest figures, Nigeria has since the pandemic spread to its shores recorded 165,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 156,468 discharged and 2,067 deaths.