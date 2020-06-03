Lagos State has recorded another eight COVID-19 related deaths, increasing the infection mortality in Lagos to 67, says the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Abayomi stated this on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, adding that the deaths were recorded on June 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Abayomi had earlier announced that the state recorded nine COVID-19 related deaths on May 31.

Currently, the total COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos stands at 67.

Abayomi, however, did not give additional information about the sex, age, nationality or medical conditions of the deceased.

The Commissioner added that the state recorded 192 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the total number of cases in Lagos to 5,151.

The Lagos State Government also on Tuesday announced the recovery and discharge of 30 Nigerians and three Indians who tested negative twice to Coronavirus Disease.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that a total of 908 COVID-19 patients were now discharged.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Good people of Lagos, I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 33 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 7 females and 26 males including 3 foreign nationals – Indians -have been discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 21 from Onikan, 9 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 2 from Lekki and 1 from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities is now 908.

“As our frontline health workers records successes in this battle against #COVID-19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives, as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection.”