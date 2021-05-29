Lagos and Ondo States were at the top of the data released on Saturday on the Coronavirus Disease by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The NCDC released the data of 63 new infections in the country on Saturday on its Twitter handle.

According to the data, Nigeria did not record any death from the virus during the day.

The NCDC revealed that Lagos and Ondo States had 25 and 22 fresh infections on Saturday.

Other states with new cases were Rivers-6, Akwa Ibom-3, Kaduna-3, Kwara-2, Ebonyi-1 and Federal Capital Territory-1.

With the latest figures, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 166,254, while 156,546 have been successfully treated and discharged, with the death toll remaining at 2,071.