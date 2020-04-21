The Lagos State Government says it may commence enforcement of wearing of face mask in public places from next week.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Monday while giving an update on the COVID-19 at the State House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu said one million locally made face masks had been contracted to tailors and would be distributed during the week.

He said: “There have been questions about whether we are planning to introduce a face mask wearing policy.

“Our simple answer is that it may be compulsory to wear one in public places from next week.

“We have already commissioned local production in large quantities in a way that will suit our environment and be pocket-friendly.

“This, however, does not mean that everyone should rush out to buy the medical grade masks as these should be reserved solely for our health workers on the frontline of the battle.

“For everyone, aside the health workers, the locally made non-medical grade masks will suffice.”

Sanwo-Olu urged residents not to discriminate against those who had been treated and discharged as they were free to relate with their families and the community.

The governor, who said the state had recorded 14 deaths, maintained there was no need for residents to panic.

Sanwo-Olu also urged the people to strengthen their resolve to continue to obey all the directives bordering on physical distancing, respiratory hygiene and staying at home.

He called on those feeling the symptoms of the virus to present themselves for test as two more isolation centres at Landmark Centre and Gbagada would be opened on Tuesday.

He said: “We have seen an increase in infected people from our neighbouring countries.

“We have a responsibility to take care of them and they are in our isolation centres.

“The increase in number is evidence of our strategy to rip off the virus.

“We have seen that people that are suspected to have the virus have declined to present themselves or going to private hospitals.

“The isolation centres are not death centres.

“The society should desist from stigmatisation.

“Once certified negative, they are free to join their families and society.

“We are hoping to open two isolation centres at Landmark Centre and Gbagada.”

On security, the governor said the government would continue with its “show of force day and night,” adding that people should be able to go to bed with their two eyes closed.

Sanwo-Olu also warned against spreading fake news, saying the media must verify information before sharing.

“I want to implore the people that what is in front of us is not up to what is behind us,” he said.