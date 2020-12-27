The Lagos State Government has shut down 12 facilities in the state for flouting the COVID-19 regulations to curtail the spread of the second wave of the virus.

This was done by the Lagos State Safety Commission while monitoring the compliance with the government’s directive on the COVID-19 pandemic during the holiday period.

The facilities, which were shut down during the operation led by the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, included DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre and The Wave Beach Club.

While addressing newsmen after the closure, Mojola affirmed that the state government was committed to curbing community transmission of the virus.

He warned that any establishment that broke the government seal and continues its operations would be prosecuted once documentation has been properly processed.

Mojola, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, stressed that mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes and public places without observing necessary COVID-19 safety guidelines would increase the spread of the virus.

He, therefore, urged the public to maintain and observe all necessary safety precautions as they celebrate the Christmas holidays, whilst remembering the reason for the season which bothers on sacrifice.

The commission had earlier shut down Cubana, The Corner, 355 Restaurant and Night Club amongst others in an operation which started on December 19, 2020.

Mojola also stated that Lagosians must take responsibility and urged all and sundry to cooperate with the government in its effort to effectively curtail the virus across the state.

The closure of the outfits came days after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, rolled out new COVID-19 protocols following his certification by medical experts to leave self-isolation.