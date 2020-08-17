The Lagos State Government has extended the hours of operations of both food and non-food markets.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, on Sunday.

Ahmed said the decision, approved by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, was to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, said there was no change in the number of days of operations of the markets, adding that it remains one day on, one day off.

Food markets are still to open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while non-food markets open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They are, however, now to operate between 8am and 6pm.

Ahmed urged all traders to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.