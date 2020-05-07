The Lagos State Government said 48 coronavirus patients were discharged from four isolation facilities on Thursday, after testing negative twice for the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on his verified Twitter handle that those discharged were all Nigerians, comprising 32 males and 16 females.

Sanwo-Olu said with this new development, the number of patients that had been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stood at 406.

He said: “Dear Lagosians, we will continue to celebrate and acknowledge our wins, as well as reflect on our losses.

“These will help us stay on course, prevent us from being distracted, help us stay focused as we face this pandemic head-on.

“Therefore, I’m pleased to announce to you the discharge of 48 more patients; 32 males and 16 females, all Nigerians who were discharged from our Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 28 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, six from Lekki, one from Onikan and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this new development, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stands at 406.”

The COVID-19 Incident Commander said there was the need for all Lagosians to also be careful, remain guarded and show commitment and cooperation with authorities as “all residents are in the fight together.

“Our wins are your wins, our losses, your losses.”