Lagos State has discharged 26 more patients of the Coronavirus Disease in its isolation centres.

This was disclosed by the COVID-19 Incident Commander and Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Today, 26 COVID19Lagos patients; 13 males and 13 females, all Nigerians were discharged from our Yaba, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 6 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 11 from Onikan and 9 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 528.”