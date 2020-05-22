The Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 13 more novel coronavirus patients.

The patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus two consecutive times.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

The governor confirmed that a total 662 patients had so far been discharged from isolation centres in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Today, 13 more COVID-19 Lagos patients – nine males and four females – all Nigerians, have been discharged from the Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark), Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, one from Onikan, four from Eti-Osa (LandMark), three from Lekki and five from LUTH isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 662.”

—