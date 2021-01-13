Though Lagos State was still at the top of the chart of States with new Coronavirus Disease cases on Tuesday in Nigeria, its number dropped drastically compared with preceding days.

The epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria recorded 774 new cases on Monday.

However, the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday showed that the state recorded 435 cases.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja followed with 234 fresh infections, while Oyo State has 103, Plateau-86, Rivers-71, Enugu-51, Nasarawa-41, Delta-39, Edo-39, Osun-33, Niger-31, Sokoto-23, Ondo-16, Taraba-13, Ebonyi-12 and Kano-10.

Others were Abia-9, Bayelsa-8, Bauchi-7, Imo-5, Katsina-3 and Gombe-1.

With the latest figures, Nigeria has recorded a total of 102,601 cases of COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, with 81,574 successfully treated and discharged.

The death toll has hit 1,373.