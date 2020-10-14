Lagos State witnessed a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as it led on the chart of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The state, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, had in the last few days recorded largely two digit infections, but jumped massively on the three-figure on Tuesday.

In the seven days preceding Tuesday, the state recorded three digits infections only once.

That was on Sunday.

From October 6 to 12, 2020, the figures were 41, 84, 39, 71, 23 (Plateau topped the chart), 113 and 64 respectively.

For Tuesday, other states with infections were the Federal Capital Territory, 17; Rivers-13; Ogun-12; Niger-8; Delta-4; Ondo-2; Anambra-1; Edo-1; Ekiti-1; and Kaduna-1.

As at Tuesday night, Nigeria had recorded a total of 60,655 confirmed cases, 52,006 successfully treated and discharged and 1,116 deaths, with one of the deaths recorded on Tuesday.