Olufolayimika Ayandele, the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Education District III, has urged the public and private school administrators to create isolation rooms in schools to prepare for the resumption of students.

Ayandele told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday that the development became necessary to forestall any further spread of the coronavirus pandemic in schools.

She said: “Even though we have not recorded any case of the pandemic in schools involving either student or teacher since the resumption of senior secondary school students, the preparation is necessary.

“The feedback from our school monitoring team has been encouraging.

“The students, who are writing external examination, have been complying with COVID-19 rules in schools.”

Ayandele said preparing the isolation centres had become imperative ahead of the high number of students who would be resuming school soonest.

According to her, it is part of a precautionary measures that should be put in place by the directors of school to fight the pandemic.

She added: “The Lagos State Government has played its part and done its best to combat COVID-19 pandemic in schools.

“School owners and administrators should also complement government efforts by providing other necessary apparatus needed to thwart the pandemic in schools.

“The private sector should support the government to fight the pandemic in schools and outside the school premises.”

She added that any student found with COVID-19 symptom will be taken to the isolation room before calling on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control official for further action.

Ayandele said as part of the the state government’s efforts to control the spread of the pandemic, public school teachers are currently undergoing COVID-19 Rapid Response training.

She said the Lagos State Government had done all the needful in public schools ahead of the resumption.

The government, she said, had provided sanitisers, liquid soup, regular flow of water for hand washing, nose masks and other necessary preventive measures for the students, staff and teachers.

Ayandele urged students, staff and teachers to comply with the state government COVID-19 guidelines for their safety.

