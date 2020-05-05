The Lagos State Government has urged contractors and other professionals working on its various housing projects to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 operational guidelines for construction sites in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, made the appeal in a statement by the ministry’s Spokesperson, Adeola Salako, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Akinderu-Fatai said all contractors and professionals working at its various housing schemes across the state had earlier been notified.

He said: “We have sent out instructions that all organisations engaged to construct or conduct other activities in all schemes to fully observe the guidelines in line with state government efforts to contain coronavirus spread.

“The health and wellness of the residents is of paramount importance at this time, hence all hands should be on deck to curtail further spread of the dreaded Covid-19.

“The ministry will not hesitate to blacklist any contractor or organisation found flouting the guidelines as officers have been instructed to effectively monitor activities on all sites.”

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Wasiu Akewusola, said all scheme officers had been directed to ensure that no site harboured more than 15 workers per construction activity.

Akewusola said: “All contractors have also been mandated to make adequate and appropriate provisions for washing of hands including alcohol-based sanitisers for their work gangs.

“Facilities must also be made available toward ensuring that all site workers sanitise themselves before and after entering a construction site.”

He directed social distancing of not less than five feet, including compulsory use of face masks, should be adhered to by all workers on the sites.

He appealed to contractors who had been mobilised back to site to ensure strict adherence to stipulated guidelines.