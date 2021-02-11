For the second consecutive days, Nigeria on Wednesday recorded more than 1,000 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease nationwide.

This comes after three days of consecutively recording figures below 1,000 since the beginning of the year.

So also did Lagos State occupy the first in the list of states with new COVID-19 cases.

For two days, the state had recorded figures that placed it behind other states on the chart released by the lead agency in the battle against the pandemic in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

According to the figure released by the NCDC on Wednesday, Nigeria recorded 1,131 new cases of COVID19Nigeria.

Lagos was at the top of the chart with 297 new cases, while the Federal Capital Territory followed with 194 fresh infections.

Other states with new infections on Wednesday were Kaduna-83; Kano-59, Oyo-58, Taraba-53, Imo-52, Osun-47, Plateau-45, Edo-43, Akwa Ibom-42, Rivers-42, Ogun-29, Kwara-24 and Benue-21.

Others were Nasarawa-16, Ekiti-7, Bauchi-6, Delta-6, Bayelsa-4, Sokoto-2 and Gombe-1.