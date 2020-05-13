The Lagos State Government has asked residents to determine if a fresh lockdown should be imposed on the state or not in the face of current development following the easing of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease.

The State Government gave the decision making power to Lagosians via a Twitter post on Wednesday.

It tweeted: “Considering the level of compliance with government’s directives on limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos State, should the state government impose another lockdown or not?”

The State Government gave three options for the voting: Yes, No, Neutral.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had after the first day of the easing of the lockdown threatened to issue a fresh stay-at-home order.

This was based on the flagrant disobedience of the terms of the easing of the lockdown as Lagosians did not use face masks and observe social distancing among others.