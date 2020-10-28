The Lagos State Government on Tuesday approved full resumption of trading at all markets in the state.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, said in a statement that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had given approval that the markets should now open daily.

Ahmed said the governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times.

He said the decision was to ensure that Lagos residents recovered fast from the hardship.

According to him, the governor has also advised the continued observance of all safety protocols even in the market places.

He said traders and their customers must adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols for their safety and that of other citizens.