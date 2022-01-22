COVID-19: Lagos announces end of 4th wave

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says consistent decrease in COVID-19 case positivity indicated the end of the fourth wave in the state.

Abayomi disclosed this through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi on Saturday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Jan. 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state had on Dec.7 announced the beginning of the fourth wave as the daily infection figure from the virus spiked.

Abayomi said that there was a reduction in positivity rates of COVID-19 infection from 29.3 per cent recorded on Dec. 21, to 1.9 per cent as of Jan 20.

According to him, bed capacity utilisation now stands at two per cent, and fatality rate stands at 0.71 per cent.

The commissioner said that 46 new infections were confirmed on the reported date increasing the number of COVID-19 infections in the state to 98,284.

He noted that 1,023, 203 sample tests had been conducted since the inception of the pandemic in the state.

Abayomi advised residents to get vaccinated and continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions to further reduce the spread of the virus.