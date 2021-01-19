The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control recorded 1,617 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease in the country on Monday.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the country has so far tested 1,172,234 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on February 27, 2020 in the country.

The public health Institute also reported an additional 14 deaths, bringing the total number of casualties from the virus to 1,449.

It said that till date, the country had recorded 112,004 COVID-19 infections with 89,939 cases successfully treated and discharged in the country.

The NCDC said the 1,617 new cases were reported from 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory in the last 24 hours.

The agency said almost 50 per cent of the new cases recorded on Monday were from Lagos, with 776 infections.

Other states with new cases were Kaduna-147, Kwara-131, FCT-102, Plateau-78, Edo-59, Ogun-53, Osun-45, Rivers-37, Taraba-36, Nasarawa-34, Adamawa-33, Kano-26, Delta-20, Ebonyi-16, Bayelsa-11, Gombe-11 and Borno-2.

The NCDC said that 622 more patients were discharged after testing negative to coronavirus across the country in the last 24 hours.

The health agency said those discharged included 289 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with the extant guidelines.

It said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide.

NAN recalls that the country has witnessed a surge in new cases since the Federal Government announced a second wave of the pandemic in December 2020.

The snapshot of the country as at January 17, was: Cases: 110,387; Active Cases: 22,156, 20.34 per cent; Discharged: 89,317, 78.36 per cent; Fatalities: 1,435, 1.30 per cent; and Tests: 1,172,234, all spread across the 36 States and the FCT.

In Week 2 of 2021, the statistics revealed the following: Cases: 10,300; Deaths: 77; and Active Cases 19,635.

All these numbers represented increases compared with the numbers from Week 1, 2021.

Also one in every five people tested in the country within the passing week turned out positive.

In spite of the surge, schools reopened in most states across the country under the Federal Government’s directive.

While critics have faulted the re-opening, the government says return to the classrooms should be done in line with COVID-19 regulations such as social distancing and wearing of face-masks.