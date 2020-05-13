Lafarge Cement PLC has donated an ambulance to the Cross River State Government to enhance the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the company also donated 50 water dispensing hand washing buckets to the state COVID-19 task force.

Speaking at the presentation on Tuesday in Calabar, Inyang Bassey, Public Affairs Manager of the company, said the state had always supported the company, hence it was reciprocating at this critical moment.

Bassey said: “This donation of an ambulance is to support the state government in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are fully aware that the state has not recorded any case of COVID-19 incident.

“For us as Lafarge PLC, I think it is a very remarkable achievement for the state; and it is on that strength that the management of Lafarge advised that we procure this ambulance and support the state government.

“We have not recorded any situation where we have had to run to the state government that we did not get support.

“For us as a company, it is a very remarkable commendation from government.”

Receiving the ambulance, Dr. Betta Edu, the State Commissioner for Health, who also doubles as the Chairman of COVID-19 Task Force, said the donation was the “best” direct help the response team had received from any organisation.

Edu thanked the management of Lafarge for their continuous support, adding that it would help in the movement of patients and other services.

She said: “Today, we are happy to receive this ambulance and 50 water dispensing hand washing buckets from the management of Lafarge Africa Cement industry as part of their support to containing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“The ambulance donated would help the task force in its incident action plan implementation, with focus on case management and the surveillance pillars.

“Lafarge has done well in its Corporate Social Responsibility.”

