Dr. Kolade Solagberu, a member of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, on Sunday confirmed that the state government had received some Personal Protective Equipments for distribution to its hospitals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this development is coming barely 24 hours after the Nigeria Medical Association, Kwara State chapter complained about the dearth of PPE for health workers.

Solagberu, who is also the Chairman of the NMA in Kwara State, told NAN in Ilorin that the state technical committee on COVID-19 “has started distributing the equipment to the hospitals”.

He added: “Some hospitals, including the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, have received the items.

“Yesterday evening (Saturday), we took delivery of some consignment, PPEs inclusive.

“There were about 4,000 surgical gloves, more than 1,000 each of safety google, hand-wash items and face masks as well as some N95 respirator, boots, sprayer and hand sanitisers.

“We have shared same to hospitals, including UITH.”

Solagberu, however, added that the items had not gone round as some hospitals were yet to receive.

The chairman expressed delight over the swift response of the state toward strengthening the fight against the pandemic, describing the gesture as “commendable and encouraging”.

NAN reports that Kwara State has recorded seven active cases of coronavirus, with two persons already treated and discharged.

NAN.