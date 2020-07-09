The Office of the Kwara State Head of Service has announced the indefinite postponement of the 2020 promotion exercise meeting with all Ministries, Departments and Agencies earlier fixed for July 13.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary, Murtala Atoyebi, on Wednesday said this was in compliance with the government’s directive to suspend all physical meetings as a result of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

“New date for the meeting will be communicated at the appropriate time. We regret the inconvenience this might have caused,” the statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that as at 4pm on Wednesday, Kwara has 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 134 active, 161 discharged and 12 deaths.