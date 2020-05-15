On Friday the Kwara State Government’s intelligence network uncovered a plot by some COVID-19 patients who sneaked into the state to escape.

This attempt was promptly foiled leading to arrest and return of the patients who had already scaled the fence, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and that of the Kwara State COVID-19 Task Force, Rafiu Ajakaye, said in a statement.

Ajakaye added: “The government is dismayed that these persons were among the imported cases who intentionally violated the interstate lockdown and came into the state.

“Security has been further beefed up at our isolation centre. The government restates that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and there is no reason why anyone would want to escape and put their own lives and the lives of other people at risk.”