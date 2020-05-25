The University of Ilorin says about 643 of its workers had benefited from the COVID-19 palliatives being distributed by the Kwara State Government.

According to the institution’s bulletin issued on Monday, no fewer than 643 Departmental Staff have received food items donated by the state government as palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic.

The university said the food items, which included 200 bags of 5kg rice, 100 bags of 10kg garri and 50 bags of 5kg sugar, were distributed to the workers.

It noted that the Deputy Registrar, General Services, Maymunat Zakariyya, was charged with the distribution.

It also said the management of the university, headed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, had in its letter commiserated with the Kwara State Government on the Global COVID-19 pandemic.

Zakariyya noted that the letter requested the state government to kindly extend the distribution of the Federal Government palliatives to its low cadre staff to ease their economic situation in this period of the lockdown.

She said: “The state government responded by presenting 200 bags of 5kg rice, 100 bags of 10kg garri and 50 bags of 5kg sugar to the university administration.”

She added that the university administration, however, identified 643 staff on CONTISS 1 and 2, and departmental staff of the university as the most vulnerable, and the Vice-Chancellor graciously directed that the food items be shared to this category of staff.”

Zakariyya admonished the beneficiaries to observe the COVID-19 protocols, imploring them to endeavour to stay safe, while hoping that the world will soon get out of thd crisis.

According to the bulletin, one of the beneficiaries, Ajadi Suleiman, who spoke on behalf of others, commended the Kwara State government and Unilorin management for the support.

Suleiman advised the beneficiaries to accept whatever they got with joy and happiness.

“What the government has done is a good thing. We should all receive whatever gets to us with joy and happiness as it will do us a lot of good.”