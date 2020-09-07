The Kwara State Government has started the second phase of its radio tutorial programmes as other states prepare for resumption of schools.

A statement issued on Monday in Ilorin by Yakub Aliagan, Press Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, stated that the tutorial programme was for the basic classes and senior secondary students in the state.

The statement quoted the state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Fatima Ahmed, as saying the initiative was to reduce the effects of the closure of schools, following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Ahmed said: “The programme will go a long way to boost the academic morale of students and pupils and also prepare the exit classes for their ongoing examinations.

“I therefore urge parents and guardians to monitor their wards and encourage them to take advantage of the programme to refresh their memory for better performance in their examinations.”

The statement added that the tutorial would commence on September 7,on some radio stations, including Harmony 103.5 FM Idofian, Radio Kwara FM and Gravity FM Igboho.

It said: “Time for the tutorial on Harmony FM 103.5Fm, Idofian is 12 noon to 12:30pm, from Mondays to Fridays, except Tuesdays, which is from 5:00m to 5:30pm.

“On Gravity FM, Igboho, the tutorial will start by 1pm to 1:30pm everyday.

“Radio Kwara would be airing it on Monday by 2pm to 2:30pm, on Tuesday, by 2:30pm to 3 pm, Wednesday, 6:30pm to 7:pm, Thursday, from 6:30pm to 7:pm and Friday, from 2:30pm to 3:pm respectively.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Federal Government had on September 3 approved the full reopening of schools, but ordered states to conduct a risk assessment to ensure that all schools were at a level of compliance.

Earlier, before the announcement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had announced that tertiary institutions in the state would reopen for academic activities on September 14.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the state was however working toward the possible reopening of both the primary and secondary schools tentatively on September 21.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had also announced the cancellation of the third term for pupils in both primary and secondary schools in the state and that the 2020/21 academic session would begin on September 21 and end on July 30, 2021.

The Osun State Government on its part had also announced September 21 as tentative resumption date for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session, which was expected to end on October 30.