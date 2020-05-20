The Kwara State Government has commended the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation for donating one new ambulance to the state as part of its own corporate efforts to strengthen national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We acknowledge receipt of the top quality ambulance from the NNPC. It is a great addition to the fleet of brand new military-grade ambulances with which the government is prosecuting the counter-COVID operations in the state,” Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The government and people of Kwara State are very grateful to the leadership of the NNPC for the great gesture which fits into the support the Federal Government and its agencies have been offering to state governments since the outbreak.”

The government also commended corporate bodies and individuals who have equally donated cash and or materials for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state, saying their support at these times will never be forgotten.

“The government is grateful for the humanitarian gestures to boost its effort in curtailing the spread of the virus as well as cushioning the effects of the pandemic and the lockdown on the Kwara populace,” the statement added.

The government specifically acknowledged Chief Titus Ashaolu (SAN) for the donation of two water dispensers and five packs of hand sanitiser; Salman Shagaya Foundation for the gift of 460 cartons of indomie, spaghetti and salt; Professional Association of Public Health Nursing officers of Nigeria for giving three cartons of 70ml hand sanitiser, and one carton of 100ml hand sanitiser; Owolabi Oakleaf Pharmaceutical for donating 50 copies of face shade, 18 cartons of 100ml hand sanitiser, 10 cartons of 500ml hand sanitiser; and the Integrated Fish Farmers Association of Kwara State, which gifted the government four cartons of smoked fish.

It commended Prince Victor Kolade of Victory Signs International who donated 1000 pieces of stickers and five big banners on COVID19; City International Dimension construction Limited for its donation of 150 bags of 10 kg rice, 200 cartons of indomie, 200 spaghetti; Halima Lami Jibril of Sheikha Ramla for the donation of 100 pieces of fabric face mask; and Engineer Sunday Babalola for gifting the government 2000 pieces of fabric face masks.

“We also sincerely thank the Tertiary Education Trust Fund( TETFUND) for donating 3,326 bags of 5kg rice, 1934 bags of 5kg semo, 613 packs of spaghetti; Amana Farmers and Grains suppliers Association, Kwara State, for donating 850 pieces of fabric face masks; Oodua Progressive Union World Wide for the sum of N500,000; the Kwara State Agency for Mass Education for presenting eight dozens of hand sanitiser, 290 pieces of face mask, 11 dozens of liquid soap; Mubab Nigeria Limited for donating two cartons of 100 ml hand sanitiser; five cartons of 250 ml hand sanitiser and Goshen Foundation, Ilorin, for 500 pieces of fabric face mask,” the statement said.

“We commend Strategy and Innovation for Development Initiative, Kwara State, for the gift of one pack of face mask, two surgical guns, two 3m safety Goggles, one pack of latex examination gloves; and Mainstream Energy Solution Limited for donating 750 3M N95 masks, 300 Tyec Cat, splash resistant suit, 100 packs of Nitrile gloves, 50 Reusable gloves, 50 utility gloves, 200 Goggle wraps, 15 Infrared thermometer, 100 Boots, 200 Disposable masks, 100 bottles of hand sanitiser 500ml, 500 Disposable apron, 200 Microcide lp, 300 bottles of Disinfectant (5 litres), 50 Disposable gloves, and 4 Steam sterilisers.”

The statement also specially commended the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress,, Iba Gani Adams, who donated N300,000 to the committee; Olam Group for donating 3000 cartons of (500g) crown spaghetti; Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation for donating 1,500 pieces of face mask; Federation of Women Lawyers (Kwara State chapter) for donating 1000 pieces of face mask; Hon. AbdulKareem Yusuf Zarumi for donating 700 pieces of face mask; and Hon. AbdulRaheem Tunji Olawuyi Ajuloopin for gifting 210 pieces of face shield, 100 pieces of KN95 respiratory nose mask, and 150 pieces of medical goggles to the committee.

“The government cannot thank these donor corporate organisations and individuals enough for the huge support to its campaign against the pandemic and the effort to ease the effects on the masses in the state,” it added.