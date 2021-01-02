The Kwara State Government has announced that tertiary institutions will resume on January 11, 2021 under strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Government and Spokesman for the state’s Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, made the announcement in a statement on Friday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye said: “Government has directed that the tertiary institutions should put in place appropriate safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus on their campuses.

“The coordinating ministry is to work with the state technical committee on COVID-19 and other stakeholders to ensure that schools do not take safety rules for granted.

“Specifically, the use of face mask is mandatory on the campus and in lecture rooms. Authorities are not to allow anyone, students or otherwise, into college facilities without the use of the face mask.

“Similarly, elementary schools in the state are scheduled to resume on January 18, subject to new developments on the pandemic.”

According to the statement, while COVID-19 appears to have come to stay and communities have to cope with the new normal, the government urged everyone to take responsibility for their own safety by adhering to protocols already outlined to flatten the curve of transmission.