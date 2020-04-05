COVID-19: Kogi extends ‘work from home order’ for workers

The Kogi State Government has extended the “work from home order” for civil servants from Grade Level 1 to 13 in its bid to contain the outbreak and spread of the dreaded novel Coronavirus Disease in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Lokoja on Sunday, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said workers on GL 1 to 13 had been directed to continue to work from home until further notice.

He further said there was no desperate need for total lockdown yet over the dreaded COVID-19, adding that such declaration will mean closing down the whole nation and her economy, since Kogi State remained the gateway to all parts of the country.

He said: “The State Government is monitoring the situation and will continue to take responsible decisions to ensure the virus doesn’t ravage the state.

“As you are aware, Kogi is the centre of the nation and any attempt to lockdown Kogi totally will be tantamount to locking down Nigeria and her economy.

”Kogi is the gateway to the Federal Capital Territory, South East, South West, South South and many others.

“We are urging the people to ensure personal hygiene and observe social distancing to reduce contact to the barest minimum.

“Schools have been shut down and workers in certain categories have been working from their homes.

“Some markets have been closed down and we have placed a necessary but temporary ban on religious and social gatherings.

“Commercial motorcyclists have been told to stay off the roads.

“All these measures are in place to ensure Kogi is not devastated by the pandemic.”

Fanwo therefore urged residents of the state not to panic, as government was working hard to ensure they were protected.

He said: “The Squadron Committee on COVID-19, led by the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Edward Onoja, is working round the clock to ensure the state is prepared for any eventuality.

“Contrary to some fake news in some quarters, our Containment/Isolation Center is fully ready to manage any eventuality.

“We have also trained our medical personnel to handle COVID-19 cases.”

He however commended religious leaders for strictly adhering to the directive of government on congregating, saying their cooperation has helped the state maintain a “no COVID-19 status”.